Thousands hit by Shoreham power cut

More than 2,000 properties in Shoreham were left without electricity following a power cut.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:00 pm

UK Power Networks confirmed 2,164 people were left without power shortly after 11am this morning because of a fault with an underground cable.

A spokesman said: “UK Power Networks engineers are on site working to restore power to 552 customers as quickly as safely possible in Shoreham following a fault with an underground cable.

“Power was initially interrupted to 2,164 customers at 11.16am today with supplies having been restored to 1,612 customers in stages. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

UK Power Networks confirm power cut that has affected thousands

UK Power Networks has now confirmed that power was restored to the last remaining customers for this incident at just after 12pm.

