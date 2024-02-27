Many local residents, as well as Ukrainians living in Adur, attended the event. All Ukrainians deeply appreciate the welcome and kindness they have received in Great Britain.

Flowers of Gratitude were distributed to the British people from Ukrainian refugees. In the St. Mary de Haura Church, stories of Ukrainians who survived the occupation, chronicles of bomb shelters and forced relocation were told.

Association chairman Robin Sadler said: “This day brings sad memories but we would like to take a positive stance and primarily take the opportunity to thank our wonderful and generous hosts in Adur for opening their hearts and their homes. We thank them for their shelter and support as hosts, volunteers, sponsors & donators. We also thank the neighbouring support groups who have helped our families & children both here and back in Ukraine.

“We remember particularly on this day, those we left behind in Ukraine. Mothers have run for refuge to take their children away from war but in turn have left their own mothers, brothers & sisters, friends & neighbours behind. Many have been lost in the cruel Russian bombardment of civilian homes and infrastructure.

"Lastly, we take this public gathering as an opportunity to ask you ‘Not to forget us’.”

1 . Shoreham marks Ukraine invasion anniversary On February 24, in Shoreham-by-Sea, local volunteer organisation Adur Ukraine Support Association observed a minute's silence to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Iryna Tyazhkorob

