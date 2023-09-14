Shoreham Port has told of the excitement surrounding the inaugural visit of Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer.

The harbour was a buzz of excitement on Wednesday, September 13, as the port authority welcomed this piece of maritime history and the 650 people boarding the sold-out cruise.

Crowds gathered on Kingston Beach and at Shoreham Fort and Kingston Beach to see the vessel arrive, moor and depart from the port’s Outer-Layby Terminal. For pictures and video, CLICK HERE

Julian Seaman, Shoreham Port’s harbour master, said: "We're excited to have welcomed the iconic paddle steamer Waverley to Shoreham Port for the first time.

Amazing, stunning, emotional - the large crowd that stood on Kingston Beach to watch the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer make its inaugural visit to Shoreham was visibly moved by the sight of the Waverley making its way in and out of the harbour on Wednesday, September 13. Picture: Shoreham Port

"It is fantastic that the excursion was so popular with local people. It is a testament to the enduring appeal of the vessel and the support of those who are passionate about preserving our maritime heritage. Thank you to the team at Waverley Excursions and Port colleagues who worked to ensure the morning ran smoothly."

The PS Waverley was built in 1946 to replace a steamer of the same name which was sunk while evacuating troops from Dunkirk during the Second World War. In 1974, Waverley began a second career as one of the country’s best-loved tourist attractions.