Shoreham Port thrilled with fantastic response to Waverley
The harbour was a buzz of excitement on Wednesday, September 13, as the port authority welcomed this piece of maritime history and the 650 people boarding the sold-out cruise.
Crowds gathered on Kingston Beach and at Shoreham Fort and Kingston Beach to see the vessel arrive, moor and depart from the port’s Outer-Layby Terminal. For pictures and video, CLICK HERE
Julian Seaman, Shoreham Port’s harbour master, said: "We're excited to have welcomed the iconic paddle steamer Waverley to Shoreham Port for the first time.
"It is fantastic that the excursion was so popular with local people. It is a testament to the enduring appeal of the vessel and the support of those who are passionate about preserving our maritime heritage. Thank you to the team at Waverley Excursions and Port colleagues who worked to ensure the morning ran smoothly."
The PS Waverley was built in 1946 to replace a steamer of the same name which was sunk while evacuating troops from Dunkirk during the Second World War. In 1974, Waverley began a second career as one of the country’s best-loved tourist attractions.
Since she has been in operational preservation, she has been awarded four stars by Visit Scotland, an engineering heritage award and has carried more than six million passengers from more than 60 ports around the UK.