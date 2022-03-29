The pupils from St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, in Sullington Way, visited St Oscar Romero Catholic School, and used a Bunsen burner for the first time during their trip.

One of the experiments that the children saw was a methane bubble solution that, when exposed to a flame, created a large amount of fire, which one of the pupils had to ‘cast a spell’ to make it work.

A spokesperson for St Peter’s said the aim of the lesson was for the children to see the different colours that different metal solutions burn to find out a mystery word as part of the challenge of the day.

Year 5 students from St Peter’s Catholic Primary School recently visited St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring to take part in a Harry Potter themed Science Day

They added: “It was the children’s first time using a Bunsen burner and they were very excited to watch the teacher from Oscar Romero leading the lesson.

“St Peter’s year five children had a great day and won the Quidditch Cup.”