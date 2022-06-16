Short film shows support for LGBTQ+ children in Sussex

The film has been created by West Sussex County Council and Allsorts Youth Project, a Sussex-based charity that listens to, connects and supports children and young people who are LGBTQ+, or are exploring their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The impact of Allsorts LGBT+ youth groups and one-to-one support are highlighted in the film.

Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are committed to supporting all West Sussex children and young people to build their resilience and enjoy good mental health. This includes supporting our LGBT+ children so we are delighted to be working with Allsorts, who offer vital services and a welcoming environment where children can be themselves.”

Allsorts film still

Allsorts’ West Sussex Project Manager, JP, said: “Since expanding to West Sussex in 2017, we’ve found a great need for LGBT+ youth services and access to peer support. These services are often scarce or unavailable, so we take great pride in being able to offer spaces where LGBT+ young people can come to meet others with shared experiences, build their confidence and bounce back from challenges or isolation they may have faced as a result of their identity.”

Allsorts’ in-person groups are held in Horsham, Chichester and Worthing.