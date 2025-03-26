‘Shout for help’ sees GoodSAM responder from Crawley save patient’s life

A Crawley man who was first on scene of a cardiac arrest, after being alerted via the GoodSAM app by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), is urging others to sign up to the initiative.

Cub and Scout leader, Callum Hawker, responded to the alert following reports of a cardiac arrest in the Crawley area in January.

GoodSAM is an app used by SECAmb to alert trained responders to cardiac arrests within a 500-metre radius. It allows 999 call takers to alert first-aid trained, local volunteers to perform CPR and/or bring a defibrillator to the scene of an arrest and minimise the time a patient spends without receiving CPR.

Callum, who has a Level Four Certificate in First Response Emergency Care was on the scene of the incident within minutes and was able to deliver care including a shock with his own defibrillator prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

Callum’s actions were praised by the SECAmb team when he visited the Trust’s Gatwick Make Ready Centre recently. Callum was able to discuss GoodSAM with the SECAmb team and added his voice to those calling for more people to learn CPR.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to put the skills I have learned into practice and help someone in a real-life situation. I would encourage others who have undertaken official training to consider signing up to become a GoodSAM responder. Getting to someone to provide chest compressions ahead of the ambulance service can make all the difference. I’m pleased I could help, and I will be using the incident as an example for our cubs and scouts so they can see the difference providing CPR can make.”

Attending Student Critical Care Paramedic, Kirsten Reid said: “Callum’s quick response was vital. He swiftly made his way to the scene and did everything right to give the patient the best chance of survival. Providing the patient with a shock prior to our arrival was so important. He did a great job and should be really proud.”

Operating Unit Manager, David Hawkins, said: “The minutes after a cardiac arrest are crucial. Callum is a prime example of how effective the use of the GoodSAM app can be within our communities and he should be extremely proud of his actions.