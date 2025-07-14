Shout-out for Worthing on International Town Criers Day as West Sussex's biggest town is celebrated
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman made an early start at Worthing Town Hall on Monday, July 14, to mark International Town Criers Day with a personal tribute to Worthing.
Starting with the traditional cry of 'Oyez, oyez, oyez', he went on to extol the virtues of Worthing.
Bob said: "Welcome to Sunny Worthing on International Town Criers Day. This is the secret of Worthing's greatness. Many is a time that I have dwelt at Worthing while there have felt some mystery about the place, some secret triumph in the face of everyone I met, as though only at Worthing could we know seaside perfection on the shore of England and, in vain once more, I gazed around the esplanade.
"The sands on which the children played, the pier, the bandstand, nice and new, the sea, the bathers full in view. But baffled again, close at hand, a stern policeman chanced to stand. Tell me, I asked, what magic strong, fills Worthing town the whole year long? He raised his head with simple pride. We're not Bognor, he replied. God save the king!"
Traditionally, town criers kept people up to date on current events and news. Bob keeps up a long-held tradition by celebrating Worthing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.