Shout-out for Worthing on International Town Criers Day as West Sussex's biggest town is celebrated

There has been a big shout-out for Worthing on International Town Criers Day, celebrating all we love about the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman made an early start at Worthing Town Hall on Monday, July 14, to mark International Town Criers Day with a personal tribute to Worthing.

Starting with the traditional cry of 'Oyez, oyez, oyez', he went on to extol the virtues of Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob said: "Welcome to Sunny Worthing on International Town Criers Day. This is the secret of Worthing's greatness. Many is a time that I have dwelt at Worthing while there have felt some mystery about the place, some secret triumph in the face of everyone I met, as though only at Worthing could we know seaside perfection on the shore of England and, in vain once more, I gazed around the esplanade.

Town crier Bob Smytherman at Worthing Town Hall to give Worthing a shout-out on International Town Criers Day 2025

"The sands on which the children played, the pier, the bandstand, nice and new, the sea, the bathers full in view. But baffled again, close at hand, a stern policeman chanced to stand. Tell me, I asked, what magic strong, fills Worthing town the whole year long? He raised his head with simple pride. We're not Bognor, he replied. God save the king!"

Traditionally, town criers kept people up to date on current events and news. Bob keeps up a long-held tradition by celebrating Worthing.