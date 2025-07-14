Shout-out for Worthing on International Town Criers Day as West Sussex's biggest town is celebrated

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:18 BST
There has been a big shout-out for Worthing on International Town Criers Day, celebrating all we love about the town.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman made an early start at Worthing Town Hall on Monday, July 14, to mark International Town Criers Day with a personal tribute to Worthing.

Starting with the traditional cry of 'Oyez, oyez, oyez', he went on to extol the virtues of Worthing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob said: "Welcome to Sunny Worthing on International Town Criers Day. This is the secret of Worthing's greatness. Many is a time that I have dwelt at Worthing while there have felt some mystery about the place, some secret triumph in the face of everyone I met, as though only at Worthing could we know seaside perfection on the shore of England and, in vain once more, I gazed around the esplanade.

Town crier Bob Smytherman at Worthing Town Hall to give Worthing a shout-out on International Town Criers Day 2025placeholder image
Town crier Bob Smytherman at Worthing Town Hall to give Worthing a shout-out on International Town Criers Day 2025

"The sands on which the children played, the pier, the bandstand, nice and new, the sea, the bathers full in view. But baffled again, close at hand, a stern policeman chanced to stand. Tell me, I asked, what magic strong, fills Worthing town the whole year long? He raised his head with simple pride. We're not Bognor, he replied. God save the king!"

Traditionally, town criers kept people up to date on current events and news. Bob keeps up a long-held tradition by celebrating Worthing.

Related topics:Sunny WorthingEnglandBognor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice