Showground family spectacular coming soon

This October, Ardingly will once again be transported through 2,000 years of history as the Battles Through History Show returns to the South of England Showground on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th October 2025.

The event is a spectacular family day out with dramatic battle reenactments, horses, camels, military vehicles, helicopters, wargamers and modelmakers, Authors and speakers, children’s activities, field gun sports, and even some familiar faces from film and fantasy — Indiana Jones and Star Wars characters among them. Younger visitors will also love meeting Corporal Brock, the shows Napoleonic Badger Mascot.

It’s not just about the military — there will be a vast range of traders (not all militaria!), plus live music, evening entertainment, and great food and drink. A highlight for many is the vintage open-top bus “Sir Martin Frobisher”, offering free rides around the showground.

Arena highlights include the WWI skills at arms horse display, the daily WW2 battle at 4pm and vehicle parade at 4:30pm.

Tickets start from £18 for adults and £9.50 for children (under-5s free), with family, weekend and camping options available.

For more details, images, or to arrange coverage, please visit www.battlesthroughhistory.co.uk or get in touch via [email protected].

