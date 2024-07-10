Shripney to benefit from £1.2 million investment from Southern Water following floods
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after the wettest 18 months since records began in 1836, during which Shripney was racked by some of the most severe floods in the country.
The area’s £1.2 million share will be used to seal up sewer pipes to prevent groundwater from overloading the network, sealing and recovering manhole covers, and investigating the impact of new developments on the network, to help plan for future improvements.
Southern Water is also set to carry out infrastructural reviews across pumping stations and storage tanks to identify the need for any further upgrades. Similar projects are set to take place in Hellingly in East Sussex, and Sayers Common, in West Sussex.
“We are working hard to play our part in reducing flooding across our network and we’re focusing our attention on areas that have been particularly badly impacted by flooding, especially from groundwater.