Shripney to benefit from £1.2 million investment from Southern Water following floods

Shripney, in Bognor Regis, is one of several areas across the South Coast set to benefit from £1.2 million investment from Southern Water.

It comes after the wettest 18 months since records began in 1836, during which Shripney was racked by some of the most severe floods in the country.

The area’s £1.2 million share will be used to seal up sewer pipes to prevent groundwater from overloading the network, sealing and recovering manhole covers, and investigating the impact of new developments on the network, to help plan for future improvements.

Southern Water is also set to carry out infrastructural reviews across pumping stations and storage tanks to identify the need for any further upgrades. Similar projects are set to take place in Hellingly in East Sussex, and Sayers Common, in West Sussex.

