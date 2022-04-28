Shrubland destroyed in Southwater blaze

A fire crew spent around an hour making sure the blaze in Shaws Lane was out before leaving the scene at around 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and an off-road vehicle from Horsham to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found approximately 30 square metres of shrubland well alight.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

“Firefighters used beaters to surround the fire and put it out.

“The cause of the fire is unknown.”