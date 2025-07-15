Sidlesham Family Fun Day defies rain to deliver community joy

On a weekend when the summer heatwave briefly threatened to break, Sidlesham proved that not even a hint of rain could dampen the spirit of community.

Saturday 5th July saw the Sidlesham Community Association (SCA) host a vibrant Family Fun Day that transformed the Memorial Grounds into a hub of creativity, colour and togetherness.

The event, steered by newly-appointed SCA chair Kate Wade, unfolded across both the hall and surrounding green space—neither of which escaped the buzz of activity. While the weather flirted with showers, it never quite delivered, allowing families to enjoy the day without interruption.

Outside, the once-plain changing room walls became canvases for two street artists wielding spray paints, their dynamic artwork watched—and at times joined—by curious onlookers. Just a few steps away, children armed with paintbrushes and enthusiasm decorated a wooden wall with wild colour and spontaneous shapes. Local artists added their own flair, creating vibrant paintings that further livened the grounds.

Sidlesham Family Fun Day

On stage, the Selsey Moles delivered toe-tapping tunes, and Charleston Dance lit up the floor with flapper dresses and vintage moves. Their performance gave way to a high-energy keep-fit session, proving that fun came in many forms.

There was no shortage of hands-on entertainment. Paul the Axeman supervised the brave (and careful) as they attempted hand axe throwing, while the Waterhaven Place Care Home brought a gentler pace with a duck-hooking game, complete with floating plastic prizes. Over at Sussex Grange, children channeled their inner bakers, piping coloured icing onto mini sponge cakes.

Stalls from the RSPB and Manhood Wildlife Trust added an educational layer, and local businesses were out in force to support the day. For those with a love of machines, a tidy line-up of classic cars gleamed in the sun, accompanied by displays of detailed model boats and aircraft.

And of course, no summer fair would be complete without refreshments. The bar was open, pasties were hot, and homemade cakes tempted even the most disciplined visitors.