Sidlesham schoolgirls help organise non-uniform day and bake sale fundraisers to support Ukraine

Moved by what they have been watching on the news in recent weeks, two year-five children, Betsy and Amelia, approached head teacher Emma Ritchie to ask if they could do something to help, and set about making a plan.

Betsy said: “We really wanted to help the people of Ukraine because there are so many innocent people involved. I think it’s really positive to see everyone trying to help us.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia said: “We are so pleased that we managed to raise some money. Hopefully, it will help the people from Ukraine who are suffering at the moment.

The bake sale at Sidlesham Primary School

“The school have really helped a lot to make this all happen.”

The school held a non-uniform day and bake sale which has raised £650 to support the Ukraine relief efforts.

Children and staff wore yellow and blue to show their support for the country following the Russian invasion and joined together to form a human Ukrainian flag on the playground.

Miss Ritchie said: “We’ve all been troubled by the news of events taking place in Ukraine recently and wondering how we can help.

Betsy and Amelia

“It was the children who came to me, with the aim of making a positive difference and contributing to the growing global support.

“The children met with me to suggest their plan for the day: a bake sale, a non-uniform day and they even made some yellow and blue friendship bracelets to sell.

“The support from our school community was overwhelming and we were all delighted to raise £650 so far, with the total amount still rising.

“I’m incredibly proud of the children who made it happen, especially Betsy and Amelia who came up with the ideas, but also all of those who gave time and money to make it such a successful event.”

Some of the cakes on offer at the bake sale

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Festival of Speed 2022: Formula 1 teams coming to Goodwood’s summer celebration of motorsport >>>