Sign up for Eastbourne’s first summer skittles event
Eastbourne Rotarians are hoping that businesses and the community at largewill be bowled over by the town’s first-ever annual skittles tournament thissummer.Companies large and small – along with pubs, clubs, charities andfamily/friendsgroups – are being invited to sign up with teams of six players for one offivenights’ of fun competition.The skittles tournament is being organized by the Rotary Club of EastbourneandEastbourne Round Table. It will run from Monday, July 3, until Friday, July7, atthe Saffrons all-weather hockey pitch in the town.Trophies will be awarded to each night’s winners with each team competingagainst two others and rolling wooden balls at the skittles – very similartotenpin bowling but with nine skittles.Ian Huke, one of the Rotary club’s organisers, said the plan was toestablish theskittles tournament as an annual event.Said Ian: ”Thes evenings will be full of fun and frivolity, alongside somehotlycontested competiton.“For novices as well as bowlers of any standard, this will be a greatoccasion torelax with friends and work colleagues. Please do sign up and join in.”
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST
The event is to be run on the same lines as a popular competition
staged for a number of years in Lewes.
Cost of entry is £30 per team – just £5 per player. Beer and spirits will
in the Saffrons pavilion, as well as food from a mobile vendor.
For further information, contact Ian Huke at the Rotary Club of Eastburne at
Photo caption: Here’s to summer fun-time . . . . The Rotary Club of
Skittles Team members limber up in readiness for some well needed practice!