Sign up for Eastbourne’s first summer skittles event ​

Eastbourne Rotarians are hoping that businesses and the community at largewill be bowled over by the town’s first-ever annual skittles tournament thissummer.Companies large and small – along with pubs, clubs, charities andfamily/friendsgroups – are being invited to sign up with teams of six players for one offivenights’ of fun competition.The skittles tournament is being organized by the Rotary Club of EastbourneandEastbourne Round Table. It will run from Monday, July 3, until Friday, July7, atthe Saffrons all-weather hockey pitch in the town.Trophies will be awarded to each night’s winners with each team competingagainst two others and rolling wooden balls at the skittles – very similartotenpin bowling but with nine skittles.Ian Huke, one of the Rotary club’s organisers, said the plan was toestablish theskittles tournament as an annual event.Said Ian: ”Thes evenings will be full of fun and frivolity, alongside somehotlycontested competiton.“For novices as well as bowlers of any standard, this will be a greatoccasion torelax with friends and work colleagues. Please do sign up and join in.”