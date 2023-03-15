An application to replace two old signal structures at Bognor Regis Railway Station has been approved.

The news comes after a Network Rail inspection last year determined the two structures, at platform ends on Station Road, had exceeded their lifespan and needed to be replaced.

The application was somewhat controversial, thanks to the historical value of the original semaphore signals. Ahead of the replacement, National Rail applied to Arun District Council for listed building consent even though they did not consider the signals part of the listed station buildings, which date back to 1902, since they are on located on the slope up to the platforms.

Despite a request from Bognor Regis Town Council to reuse or repair the original signals if possible, officers finally decided that the structures were too old and corroded to be meaningfully reused, and that the public safety risk attached to their continued risk outweighed their historic value.

One of the signal station on Bognor Regis Railway Station

