Signalling system fault leads to delays near Gatwick, Southern Rail says

Railway passengers travelling near Gatwick Airport should be prepared for delays following reports of a signalling system fault, a spokesperson has said.

Customers have been told they can continue to travel via their normal route, but that journeys may take up to ten minutes longer than usual.

The signalling fault has been reported between Gatwick Airport and Purley.