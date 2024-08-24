Signalling system fault leads to delays near Gatwick, Southern Rail says

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Railway passengers travelling near Gatwick Airport should be prepared for delays following reports of a signalling system fault, a spokesperson has said.

Customers have been told they can continue to travel via their normal route, but that journeys may take up to ten minutes longer than usual.

The signalling fault has been reported between Gatwick Airport and Purley.

Related topics:Southern Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.