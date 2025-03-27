'Significant gaps in the intelligence picture' slowed police response to 25-year-old Sussex TikToker's death, inquest hears

Imogen Nunn.

Sussex Police officers who found Imogen Nunn’s body during an attempted welfare check said ‘significant gaps in the intelligence picture’ delayed their response time, an inquest has heard.

They said they were first made aware of concerns for the 25-year-old’s safety around 6am, when Imogen’s Bognor Regis-based parents called them to ask for a welfare check. The inquest heard that Imogen had long-running problems with her mental health, having recently self-harmed, and had left a New Year’s Eve party an hour prior.

But officers said that even though they recognised Imogen’s high-risk status, they had been given conflicting information regarding her whereabouts and activities since leaving the party.

"The initial information that we received in the report had gaps, such as the reason why the report had been given to us an hour after she went missing, what actions had been taken by friends and family,” explained Sergeant Matt Rawbin, who was duty handler for many of the officers on shift that night. “That kind of information can help us in our enquiries."

He added that, although securing a BSL interpreter for the incident was a ‘consideration’, there was no certainty they could get one, so early in the morning on New Year’s Day, and other actions took priority.

“My priorities in that situation were to get a unit to the address she was last seen at, and get a unit to her home address.

"‘I think with the information we know now absolutely (we could have done more),” he added. “We would have forced entry, but at the time the only information we had that she was in the address was what had been given on a call. But we had also been told she had gone for a walk on the beach - so there was conflicting information.”

Working from Horsham Police Station, PC Heather Norman agreed to call Imogen, and said she was likely to have done so via the phone. Although Imogen’s deafness was noted in her Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) report notes, PC Norman said she likely ‘wasn’t aware’ of her Imogen’s before making the call, and struggled to understand much of what was said during their short conversation.

"I remember it being quite a short conversation,” she said. “It was 30 seconds to a minute at max and Imogen sounded quite distressed; it was quite clear that she was deaf. She was very distressed. I couldn’t work out specific sentences, I could only pick out words.”

PC Dan Ayles was the officer who attended Imogen’s address and, eventually, found her body. Although he knew Imogen was high risk and possibly distressed, he told the inquest he didn’t have sufficient cause to force entry until he heard a “cry” coming from inside the house, not long after he tried the doorbell to no response.

"It wasn’t very loud, but I wouldn’t have heard it unless I was right next to the door - but it sounded like some sort of cry,” he said. “That’s the only way I could describe it.

“Hearing that and based on what I’d read on the CAD I decided there was an immediate need to enter via method of entry.”

But his plans were scuppered when, with no way to safely enter the property himself, PC Ayles had to wait almost ten minutes for a Method of Entry (MOE) unit to arrive.

When they did, PC Ayles entered the property and found Immy unconscious and not breathing on the floor of the living room – he commenced CPR, which continued until paramedics arrived, the inquest heard.

Imogen Nunn, who died on January 1 2023, amassed a social media following of 750,000 with bright, comic videos sharing her experiences of life with mental health and hearing problems. Her death has been connected to a murder trial involving a Canadian chef, who is accused of supplying chemicals to people around the world who have ended their lives.

The inquest has been adjourned, set to resume on May 20.