'Significant progress' made on site of Bognor's Alexandra Theatre as renovation work continues

Contractors have made ‘significant progress’ on Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre as renovation works continue, Arun District Council has said.

The progress comes shortly after the appointment of contractors Neilcott Construction to the project, which is currently finalising detailed design plans to enhance the theatre’s facilities and infrastructure, but, with the team already set up onsite, some early work has begun.

The £15 million works involve a partial demolition of the existing building to make way for a suite of upgrades, including five new studios complete with sprung floors and technical facilities, a cafe, improved sightlines and legroom, and 22 new seats in the main auditorium.

It’s hoped that, once finished, the works will bring new investment, improved footfall and economic benefit for residents and business owners.

Partial demolition of the theatre is well underway.

Contractors are also working hard to ensure that the construction timeline minimises disruption to the car park and the nearby Place St Maur. To that end, Arun District Council is set to unveil further details about the construction plan in the weeks to come with strip-out and partial demolition works already underway, and completion currently set for mid-2026.

Cllr Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said: We are delighted to have started works on the rejuvenation of Alexandra Theatre, the first of a series of projects which will transform Bognor Regis town centre over the next few years. We look forward to welcoming audiences, performers and artistes to our new theatre.

"We are pleased with the steady progress made so far and look forward to sharing more details as we approach the next phase of this exciting project," added John Papworth, Regional Director at Neilcott Construction.