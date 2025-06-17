Silent dance fundraiser to take place in St Leonards this week

The silent dance is in aid of local artists Markus Thonett and his wife Tessa. Markus was recently diagnosed with a severe health condition and had to undergo surgery to remove a large tumour, along with one kidney, his spleen, an adrenal gland, and parts of his pancreas, stomach, diaphragm and colon.

Thankfully, the surgery was a success, but the road to recovery will be a long one. Markus made his living by doing house and garden maintenance, which he can no longer do until he fully recovers. As a result, the couple are struggling to pay the bills due to the loss of income.

Carol Cook, director of W.Ave Arts, said: " Markus and his wife Tessa are a wonderful creative couple who originally hoped to run their annual Arty Party with us for the community. Sadly, life had other plans.

"We're so excited to be holding a Silent Family Fun Dance — a joyful, community event where everyone from ages six upwards can come together, have fun, and dance their hearts out, all while helping to raise vital funds for two very special people in our community."

The Artists Benevolent Fund will be covering Markus and Tessa's rent for the next few months, providing an incredible lifeline for them. Still, with many other living expenses to manage during Markus' recovery, any funds raised from the dance will go directly towards keeping them afloat and easing the stress so that Markus can make a full recovery.

Carol added: "Markus is now very weak and fragile, with ongoing pain and dietary limitations. But his spirits are high. Their family income has been drastically affected at a time when they need all the stability they can get.

"They are now focused on finding new ways to support themselves through their art, but that will take time and right now, they need our help to bridge this difficult period."

Carol explained that every penny counts, and people can donate whatever they like: "By joining our Silent Family Fun Dance and donating whatever you can, you'll be helping to give this lovely couple a little more breathing space and hope for the months ahead."

The event will take place between 11-12.30 on July 24. You can keep up to date by visiting their Facebook page.

1 . Pictured: Markus and Tessa Thonett. Silent Family Fun Dance fundraiser at The Compound on July 24. Pictured: Markus and Tessa Thonett. Photo: Submitted

2 . Pictured in 2023: Carol Cook, director of Wave Arts. Carol Cook, director of Wave Arts. Photo: Staff

3 . Silent Family Fun Dance Silent Family Fun Dance fundraiser at The Compound on July 24. Photo: Submitted