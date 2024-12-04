Singer reflects on nearly 50 years with The Angmering Chorale as choir comes to the end of an era

As The Angmering Chorale comes to the end of an era, the only surviving original member has looked back on how the choir has evolved, reflecting on the happiness it has brought her over nearly 50 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the retirement of music director George Jones and the final concert in its current format, performing Messiah at Arundel Cathedral on November 23, Mary Bartram has decided the time is right for her to leave the choir.

A second soprano, she has always been at the back, as she is tall. She has been with Angmering Chorale since it first started as a school choir and has seen it grow to a high standard, with around 100 singers from a wide area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary, who lives in Rustington, said: "When we first started, it took us a whole term to learn In the Bleak Midwinter. When I started, I used to shake. The first concert, we were so frightened."

Mary Bartram at Arundel Cathedral for The Angmering Chorale's performance of Messiah on November 23

Mary explained it was started as a PTA choir by Les Harverson, head of music at The Angmering School. Her daughter, Claire, was in the second intake after the school was built in 1975 and Mary was on the committee.

She said: "Ron Moores, the head teacher, informed us that Les wanted to start an adult choir and he expected all the members of the committee to join, so we did as we were told. We didn't have a lot of choice. I had sung in a church choir when I was young.

"He taught us so well, I can still remember it. As the school built up, so did the choir. We sang with the school and the teachers joined, and it grew and grew. Then Les said we needed a name and we came up with The Angmering Chorale. That was the beginning of our choir as we know it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first big work was Stainer's Crucifixion, which was performed at Rustington Methodist Church, with soloists taken from the choir.

It's the end of an era for The Angmering Chorale

Mary said: "I remember one of the men fell off the makeshift staging and was carted off to hospital!"

The choir moved on to performing in Chichester and Arundel cathedrals on alternate years, with student soloists from the Guildhall School of Music. They also sang in Angmering's twin town of Ouistreham, France, on many occasions.

Mary said: "On one such occasion, we joined choirs from around Europe and came together to sing Ode to Joy from Beethoven's 9th Symphony. There wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still have fond memories of the male voice choir from the Pyrenees, who would not stop singing. Wherever you went in Ouistreham, you would find them singing on every corner."

The Angmering Chorale off to Carnegie Hall in January 2007

Mary also remembers the choir singing superbly at Butlin's in Bognor Regis for a Remembrance weekend.

"It is lovely to look back on," she said. "Under the direction of Les, our Christmas carol concerts were a joyous affair. The audience sat round small tables, with wine and nibbles, joining in enthusiastically, with the proceeds of these wonderful concerts going to charity. Happy days."

When Les retired 22 years ago, George stepped in and took the choir to greater things. Angmering Chorale was part of the choir of 1,000 singers for the re-opening of the Royal Festival Hall in London, and they performed at Carnegie Hall and at the Lincoln Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary said: "We sang for the Queen, sharing the bill with the likes of The Sixteen. It was amazing to stand and look out into the auditorium of such iconic concert halls. A memory which will never fade.

Music director George Jones conducting The Angmering Chorale at Covent Garden for the Brandenburg Festival in February 2017

"We sang in London as part of the Brandenburg Festival for many years and it was a great honour to sing at the D-Day anniversary concert in France with choirs from across Europe.

"In all, it has been a privilege to sing with the choir and learn these wonderful choral works, and to make long-lasting friendships."

Mary said it was 'somewhat sad' to think she was there at the beginning and at the end of George's time, when it was feared the choir would fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We were doing the Messiah and I love that. We have performed it nine times. I have made a lot of friends. It is sad to think what am I going to do on a Thursday now."

The choir is set to continue with conductor Dominic Grier, from Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra, at the helm from January 2025.