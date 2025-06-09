Singer supports Sussex charity as it celebrates 60 years

The event is taking place at the SASBAH office at The JPK Hub in Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, on Sunday June 29 between 1-3.30pm. Tickets are available now priced £15.

SASBAH is The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, and supports people with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and other related conditions.

This year is its 60th anniversary - and Tom is delighted to support the amazing work SASBAH does helping its members and service users. He said: "I have known Rom and the team at SASBAH for a number of years, and I admire what it does to help others. I'm sure it will be a great afternoon raising much-needed funds and also celebrating a very special anniversary. I'm really looking forward to it."

Tom Fitzpatrick is highly recognised as one of the UK's most exciting Swing/Jazz and Big Band singers and has appeared at iconic venues such as Ronnie Scotts in London’s West End.

Rom Sanglaji, Chief Executive Officer at SASBAH, said he's delighted that Tom will be entertaining guests at the Afternoon Tea and Dance.

He said: "It goes without saying that Tom is hugely popular across Sussex and further afield, so we are thrilled that he has agreed to join us on June 29. Many of our members and families have seen Tom perform before for. He's a great supporter of SASBAH and we are very grateful. It will be a very relaxing and sociable afternoon - please come along and join us. I'm sure everyone will have a great time."

Tickets are £15 each - email [email protected] or call Rom on 077790 38542.

