Single mum from Bognor Regis has been battling mould in council flat for 12 years

A single mum living in Bognor Regis says she has been battling black mould in her property ever since she moved in, 12 years ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum, who asked not to be named, has lived in the same ground floor maisonette in Hastings Close since 2012, and is now calling on Arun District Council to either fix the property permanently, or move her family somewhere that won’t seriously affect her children’s health.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer, she said the mould is worst in the bathroom, kitchen, and one of the three bedrooms, and described a year’s long merry-go-round of phone calls, emails, contracted work, and unresolved issues with the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve made multiple phone calls over the years to the repairs line,” she said. “They’ve sent somebody out who’s apparently fixed the mould or repaired the damp and then, a few months later, it comes back – so they come out and do it all over again. It’s just the same thing over and over again.”

Hastings Close, in Bognor Regis

She added that the recurring mould poses a real threat to her children’s health.

"It’s got to this point where I feel like my children deserve to live in a home that’s not making them sick,” she said. “My son is severely asthmatic and they’ve had to increase his medication. My daughter’s bedroom is riddled with mould, the bathroom is riddled with it. And the council’s answer is to put an extractor fan in – but that just hasn’t worked. Then they tried an aero box, then mould paint. None of it worked.”

"I want it fixed, or better yet I want me and my family to live in a house that’s not going to kill us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Arun District Council acknowledged the resident’s problems, confirming that several visits have been made to her property since 2013. “Numerous visits have been made to the property to carry out work to address the tenant’s concerns and to try to eradicate the problem.A damp and mould survey was completed earlier this year which recommend further work be carried out,” they said.

A member of the council repair team has been in touch recently and arranged a further visit from a technical officer to ‘resolve any remaining issues’, they added.