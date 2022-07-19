Singleton Fete returns

Book stall

Singleton’s annual fete once again provided fun for all the family on Saturday (July, 16) with another fantastic day that included a performance form the Chichester City Band and loads of games and activities for children big and small to enjoy.

There was face painting and Lucky Dip provided for the children, as well as Cricket and Beat the Goalie games.

Sadly however, the Fun Dog Show was cancelled as the high temperatures were dangerous for our four-legged friends, but it is planned to be held later in the summer when things are a little cooler.

Lily Marshall aged 5

There was also plenty of food and refreshments on offer with as together with all the traditional stalls you would expect at a village fete, fete-goers could enjoy a hot dogs and burger barbecues, cream teas, cakes and brownie, as well as a refreshing drink available from the cricket club’s licensed bar.

In a statement the fete committee thanked everyone for taking part in what was such a successful day.

They said: “The Fete Committee wish to thank the Singleton Cricket Club for allowing us again to use their beautiful field, the many sponsors and donors of excellent prizes for the Grand Draw and Silent Auction and particularly to acknowledge the hard work of all the stallholders and helpers in the days leading up to the fete and on the day, making it the success that it was.”

Fabric stall