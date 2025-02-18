Godstone sinkhole declared ‘Major Incident’ by local agencies

Godstone High Street was shut between the Oxted Road and Bletchingley Road junctions, Surrey Police said after reports of the sinkhole emerged on Monday night.

Carl Bussey, Surrey County Council Assistant Director for Safer Communities and Chair of the Strategic Coordination Group for the incident said: "We are working together with emergency services and utility companies, as well as our highways colleagues and Tandridge District Council, to protect the public and property in the area.

"Investigations are continuing to make the area safe and to repair utilities, and we ask that people remain away from the vicinity while that important work is ongoing. We will keep people updated as the situation develops.

"Residents from within the cordon - around 30 properties - are being supported by Tandridge District Council with advice around accommodation. Highways diversions are also in place.

"The Local Resilience Forum will continue to meet throughout this incident to ensure everything is being done to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible."

