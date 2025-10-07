Sir Ian McKellen spotted filming on Worthing beach – and it's thought to be for film with an all-star cast

Sir Ian McKellen was spotted filming on Worthing beach today (October 7), alongside fellow actor Roger Allam.

The pair was seen sitting in a beach shelter near to the Splashpad, as well as walking on the pebbles.

They were surrounded by a film crew, with a clapper board suggesting they were filming for Frank and Percy.

Frank and Percy is said to be a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. The pair previously starred in Frank and Percy together on the West End stage, back in 2023.

Directed by Sean Mathias, the film will also feature Stephen Fry, Jessica Gunning, Joanna Lumley, Sir Derek Jacobi, and Dame Sian Phillips, and it tells the story of an unexpected relationship between a widowed schoolteacher and an elder statesman.

Sussex Film Office was approached for comment.

