Sir Peter Blake presents up-and-coming East Sussex students with art awards

More than 50 award-winning GCSE and A level art students from East Sussex secondary schools and colleges gathered at Farleys House and Gallery, Chiddingly last month (October 18) to find out the winners of the Farley Arts Trust Awards.

Judges said that choosing the 16 winners was ‘even more difficult than usual’ this year, with the standard being ‘outstanding’.

Prizes were donated by national and local sponsors and were presented by Sir Peter Blake, a pop artist best known for co-creating the sleeve design for the Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the artwork for two of The Who’s albums.

Two Uckfield College students, Charlie Legh-Smith and Ella Hatfield won the A Level Mixed Media and GCSE Photography categories respectively.

Beacon Academy’s Esme Holman won two awards with her mixed media piece, Memory Boxes, while Gildredge House School’s Amelia Hinkinson was highly commended in the Mixed media category.

Works on Paper was won by Jessica Miles from East Sussex College, Eastbourne for her A level work.

Upland Community College’s Imogen Jolliffe and Amelie Wray won awards for their A level textile piece and GCSE sketchbook respectively.

The GCSE painting award was presented to Beatrice Millett from Heathfield Community College.

This year’s awards were supported by The Band Trust; a volunteer-run trust awarding funding to charities which benefit society locally and nationally.

A catalogue of the artwork and a complete list of award winners can be found here.