Six flats in West Sussex village could be converted into children’s residential home

A new planning application could see six flats converted into a children’s residential home in Hurstpierpoint.

A public notice about the application, which was submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk.

It said application DM/25/2550 would change the use of six self-contained flats (four one-bedroom and two two-bedroom, class C3) at Hillsborough House, 118 High Street, to a class C2 children’s residential home.

The home would be for ‘a maximum of seven children between the ages of eight and 18, with up to five carers working during the day and up to three carers at night’.

Hillsborough House at 118 High Street in Hurstpierpoint could be converted into a children's residential home. Photo: Google Street View

The application by Jimco Limited affects the setting of a Listed Building within a Conservation Area.

The design and access statement said: “The children’s residential home will provide employment for people in the local community and, being centrally sited, people could walk or cycle to and from work and reduce the need for commuting.”

It said: “The redevelopment would meet the needs of the community in as much as there is a need for children’s residential homes as there is currently an acute shortage of this type of housing both locally and nationally.”

The statement also said changing the use of the 410 square metre site would help children ‘feel part of the community and have a feeling of belonging’.

The design and access statement said the proposal does not involve any alterations to the property’s exterior, with only ‘minor alterations to the interior’.

It said “During the day it is expected that the children would engage in various activities, plus attend a mainstream school.”

Its conclusion said accommodation would be for children and teens with ‘a range needs and challenges’ that could be aided by therapeutic fostering techniques.

It said: “The children’s residential home model is to create a warm and nurturing family style environment for the medium to long-term care of a small number of children. This type of provision is operated in the same manner as a recognized family home environment with adult carers, to provide consistency and stability for the children who live there. Care is provided in small sized family units where residential carers help to develop the social and life skills needed by the children when they leave at 18.”

