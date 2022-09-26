Six new retained firefighters in West Sussex

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service welcomes new recruits

Family and friends were invited to watch the new recruits demonstrate their skills and receive their certificates at a pass out parade held on Friday, September 16 at Worthing Fire Station.

Retained firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work within close proximity to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer, Peter Rickard, attended the event and presented the recruits with their certificates.

He said: “I was delighted to meet our new retained firefighters and watch them perform their drills at the pass out parade.

“They have all worked incredibly hard in their training and are now ready to respond to emergencies and serve their local communities.

“The commitment and dedication they have shown is truly inspiring and I know they will all go on to have successful careers within the fire service.”

The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Myles Colbert – Steyning

Luke Aisthorpe – East Grinstead

Nathan Stevens – Chichester

Benjamin Peach – Chichester

Daniel Burchell – Midhurst

Christopher Wetherell – Selsey

Abdul Monnan also took part in the course and will be joining Worthing. He was unable to pass out on September 16 due to an injury but he will complete his pass out shortly.