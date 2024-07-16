Six parks and gardens in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton retain Green Flag Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six parks in communities throughout Arun District have retained their prestigious Green Flag awards for 2024.

The flags – which signify the benchmark national standard in the quality and accessibility of green spaces throughout throughout the UK – will continue to fly in Brookfield Park, Mewsbrook Park and Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton, Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham, Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and Hotham Park in Bognor Regis.

Retaining the awards is no mean feat, and represents a year-round effort from several dedicated teams, all of which work together to keep the spaces beautiful, tidy and easily accessible to the public.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, extended her thanks to everyone involved in maintaining the parks to such a high standard: ““This is fantastic news; we are absolutely delighted to have retained these six Green Flags in parks and gardens across the district,” she said.

Hotham Park, in Bognor Regis.

“As always, we’d like to give special thanks to all the volunteers who give up their time to lend a hand because they love the great outdoors, and care about their community. We couldn’t do it without you!”

Among those she thanked were the council’s Greenspace Team, gardeners from the council’s contractors, Tivoli Group Limited, Friends of Brookfield Park, Friends of Old Rectory Gardens, Friends of Hotham Park, Friends of Mewsbrook Park, East Beach Residents’ Association, Friends of Aldwick Parks, Hotham Park Miniature Railway and Littlehampton Miniature Railway.

She also praised the teams who run the park cafés and who work with volunteers and council officers to ensure the parks are the best they can be. Arun District Council contractors, Tivoli Group Limited, also operate adventure golf courses, tennis courts, bowls and putting greens in some of these parks which have been recognised as some of the finest facilities in the country.