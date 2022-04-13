The magnificent sight of the famous Waldburg Shires pulling the Youngs brewery dray is a spectacle not to be missed.

They will take their place at the event on Monday, April 18, featuring more than 100 historic horse-drawn carts and carriages, vintage and classic cars, tractors, vans and motorbikes.

The Waldburg team of six shire horses have the honour of pulling the Lord Mayor of London’s gold state coach through the City of London each November.

The Waldburg Shires will be appearing for the first time at this year’s annual London Harness Horse Parade on Easter Monday, April 18, at the South of England Showground.

The annual Easter event depicting transport through the ages is £10 per adult with children and parking free.

The event will also feature stationary engines, trade stands, refreshments and horse-drawn wagon rides. Details and timings at www.lhhp.co.uk

Special rosettes are offered by the The British Driving Society, The Clydesdale Horse Society, The Donkey Breed Society, The Friesian Horse Society and many more.

Jackie Shearman, parade secretary, said: “The event is a chance for exhibitors to catch up with friends who support this unique event every year and to share the spectacle of their historic carriages and carts with the general public, all coming together for a wonderful Easter day out in the Sussex countryside.

“I urge anyone who hasn’t taken part before or hasn’t joined us for a few years to support us this year and see just how much the parade has expanded while still retaining the same family traditions from years gone by.”

The gates open at 8am for spectators to watch set up. Trade stands and refreshments also available.