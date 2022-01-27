Six tips to help people with dementia in the cold weather

People with dementia may not always be able to communicate that they’re cold, especially if they don’t recognise it themselves.

Here are six helpful tips from the Alzheimer’s Society:

• Try to make sure that any rooms that are occupied during the day are kept warm. Draught-proofing and roof insulation will help.

• Encourage wearing layers of clothing, ideally with natural fibres, such as cotton and wool. Easy to remove clothing is best to avoid overheating.

• Encourage regular movement as much as is possible for the person, such as standing, walking a few steps or rubbing hands together every so often, as this increases body temperature.

• Drinking hot beverages can also help people stay warm. Bear in mind that some people with dementia will no longer be able to recognise high temperatures, so avoid giving boiling hot drinks.

• If someone feels the cold a lot, they may need to wear a hat, gloves and warm socks if they go out, especially in cold weather - and indoors too.

• Equipment can be installed to warn of extreme temperatures in the home.