Skate Fest and play days offering puppet shows, circus skills and more at Mid Sussex District Council’s ‘summer of fun’

Mid Sussex District Council’s ‘summer of fun’ is underway with the council hosting several free events for children and young people.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

The popular Play Day events started on Tuesday, July 25, and there are five more upcoming events to take part in.

The Play Days, which are aimed at under 10s, offer activities like puppet shows, rugby sessions, circus skills, henna tattoos, DJ workshops and more. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett, cabinet member for Communities and Communications, said: “The events really are fantastic. Our local providers are doing a brilliant job offering engaging, fun activities for children and their families, and there is a great atmosphere.”

Mid Sussex District Council deputy leader Alison Bennett at one of the Play Days
The upcoming events are:

Play Day, Tuesday, August 15, Haven Rec, Crawley Down, 1pm-3pm.

Play Day, Thursday, August 17, Mount Noddy, East Grinstead, 1pm-3pm.

The Mid Sussex District Council team at one of the Play DaysThe Mid Sussex District Council team at one of the Play Days
The Mid Sussex District Council team at one of the Play Days

Play Day, Tuesday, August 22, Humphreys Field, Copthorne, 1pm-3pm.

Play Day, Thursday, August 24, John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood, 1pm-3pm.

Skate Fest, Friday, August 25, King George’s Field, East Grinstead, 2pm-4.30pm.

The Skate Fest events are aimed children over 10 and teach new skateboard skills, while giving youngsters a chance to get their wheels checked and take part in DJ workshops.

Local organisations are providing many of the workshops and the events are supported by Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead Town Councils, as well as the six local Parish Councils. Mid Sussex District Councillors have been visiting the events that have taken place so far. The council is asking people to walk, cycle to or use public transport where possible because some of the venues have limited parking.

