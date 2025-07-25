Skateboarding charity calls on Council to revitalise 'run down' Bognor Regis skate park

The South Coast Skate Club has run skateboarding workshops in West Sussex for several years.

A skateboarding charity is calling on Arun District Council to revitalise a ‘run down’ seafront skate park in Bognor Regis.

The South Coast Skate Club has been running free skateboarding sessions for young people in Bognor Regis, and West Sussex at large, for several years – but says Bognor’s skatepark, but the Rock Gardens, is full of untapped potential.

Organiser Dale Young said the charity has held sessions in the area since 2021, often with considerable success, but that clever refurbishments could make the facility a year-round hit with skaters of all-levels.

"The park was built a really long time ago,” he explained. “The floor’s rough, it’s really hard to get going. The ramps really need updating – they’re not dangerous, but they’re just not very good. When we’re not there, from what we’ve heard, it hardly gets used. But when we are there, the turnout is really high. So the community is there, we just need a little bit of a push to get people to look at the park and give it what it needs.”

The call comes as The South Coast Skate Club gears up to run ten free skateboard workshops in Bognor Regis all through summer. Starting from July 30 and taking place every Wednesday until August 27, sessions run from 2.30 to 5pm, they will equip young people with everything they need to run their own skateboarding sessions in the future, giving them the tools to teach others the basics of skateboarding to beginners in their area.

“It’s about giving people access to these free activities, about building communities and fitness,” said Dale. “When we do projects like this, I really want to inspire these young people, to believe they have skills and talents and something to offer. It’s something we try to develop throughout all our projects, whether it’s music, art, or youth-led coaching.”

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said plans for a destination skate park in Bognor Regis are indeed on the cards, but they rely on the timely completion of other, similar regeneration projects in the wider seafront area.

“As part of our Play Strategy the council is committed to providing a destination skate park in Bognor Regis, and we have allocated funds for the project,” they said. “However, the timing for delivery of the project is linked to wider proposals to improve the existing Esplanade and Bognor promenade cafés as part of the Bognor Regis Seafront Strategy.”