Sky Club Eastbourne: Construction begins on new big wheel

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:49 BST
Construction on Eastbourne’s new big wheel has begun.

Eastbourne Borough Council announced (EBC) last week that the 36-metre high observation wheel would launch on the beaches east of the Redoubt on Saturday, April 5.

The ‘Sky Club’ will operate daily from 10am to 10pm for four weeks, EBC has confirmed.

Construction of the wheel started yesterday (March 31) and will finish on Friday (April 4). The promenade has been temporary closed between Treasure Island Car Park and the T junction near Splash Point Café while the works take place.

See here for more information about the new seafront attraction.

Construction begins on new big wheel in Eastbourne Photo: JL

Construction of the new big wheel Photo: JL

Construction begins on new big wheel in Eastbourne Photo: JL

Construction begins on new big wheel in Eastbourne Photo: JL

