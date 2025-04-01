Eastbourne Borough Council announced (EBC) last week that the 36-metre high observation wheel would launch on the beaches east of the Redoubt on Saturday, April 5.
The ‘Sky Club’ will operate daily from 10am to 10pm for four weeks, EBC has confirmed.
Construction of the wheel started yesterday (March 31) and will finish on Friday (April 4). The promenade has been temporary closed between Treasure Island Car Park and the T junction near Splash Point Café while the works take place.
