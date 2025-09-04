Skydiver terrified of heights fights her fears to support Worthing hospice

A woman who is terrified of heights has completed a skydive for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing, raising more than £1,250.

Tracy Woodbridge said she would never have thought it possible that she could do a skydive but she managed to fight her fears to complete the 15,000ft drop in Salisbury on August 18.

She added: "I never dreamed in a million years I would ever do this – for a start, I'm terrified of heights and I hate flying!

"But after the wonderful care and support my mother Jeannette Copplestone received in her final months before passing away at home, I felt I needed to give something back and I wanted to really challenge myself and raise as much money as possible.

Tracy Woodbridge said she would never have thought it possible that she could do a skydive but she managed to fight her fears. Picture: Goskydive

"I found it also helped me through the grieving process, as it give me a focus.

"I felt very nervous but once I jumped out of the plane with my tandem instructor, it was exhilarating, such an amazing experience. I was so proud I had managed to do it and all for such a good cause, to raise much-needed money for my local hospice."

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/tracy-woodbridge-8 to make a donation.