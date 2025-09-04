Skydiver terrified of heights fights her fears to support Worthing hospice
Tracy Woodbridge said she would never have thought it possible that she could do a skydive but she managed to fight her fears to complete the 15,000ft drop in Salisbury on August 18.
She added: "I never dreamed in a million years I would ever do this – for a start, I'm terrified of heights and I hate flying!
"But after the wonderful care and support my mother Jeannette Copplestone received in her final months before passing away at home, I felt I needed to give something back and I wanted to really challenge myself and raise as much money as possible.
"I found it also helped me through the grieving process, as it give me a focus.
"I felt very nervous but once I jumped out of the plane with my tandem instructor, it was exhilarating, such an amazing experience. I was so proud I had managed to do it and all for such a good cause, to raise much-needed money for my local hospice."
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/tracy-woodbridge-8 to make a donation.