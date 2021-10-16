Organisers of the Secret Naked Supper Club have revealed they will be baring all later today (October 16) in Petworth in the first of a series of new dining naked ventures hosted in West Sussex.

Hosted on behalf of the British Nudism Club the organisers, Emma and James, encourage attendees to step out of their comfort zone with a ‘fun, shared experience’.

They said: “Strip off for a meal in front of strangers, you will never forget.

A secret naked supper club is being hosted in Petworth tonight (stock image)

“Arrive nervous and curious; leave energised and liberated.”

But Emma and James insisted that there will be no sexual activity at the meeting, which costs £57.90 to enter.

They added: “Ticket price includes a welcome cocktail and canapés followed by a platter style tasting menu.

“Being naked in a safe friendly environment can be a really positive, life-affirming experience. If your new year’s ambition is to try new things, here’s the perfect way to do it - with the benefit of delicious food and wine in friendly places.

“If your interest is sexual then this event isn’t for you.

“We will not tolerate any behaviour that makes other people feel uncomfortable.