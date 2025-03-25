Slim Chickens is coming to Chichester - here's what you had to say
The new eatery – which offers a fried chicken take on the upmarket, casual dining experience offered by outlets like Five Guys – looks set to open its doors in a site previously occupied by Italian restaurant Carluccio’s, which closed at the start of the year.
The news caused quite the stir amongst our readers, many of whom are excited to have a new way to get their fried chicken fix.
"Can’t wait, delicious food,” said Chichester Observer reader Peter Ebling, adding they he’s already a fan of the restaurant’s Brighton branch.
"Slim Chickens is one of my favourite places to eat when working in London,” added Dan Fisher. “An upmarket chicken shop. Nothing like it in Chichester, looking forward to going!”
But others weren’t quite so keen. Some Slim Chicken skeptics say they were underwhelmed by previous experiences with the franchise.
"Expensive and overrated, tried in gunwharf not worth it,” said Helen Choi Yee Chung.
"Another American fast food chain to avoid,” echoed Iain Jessup.
Whatever readers think, the Slim Chickens chain has moved from strength to strength ever since it was founded in Arkansas 23 years ago. Opening its first UK store in London in 2018, the chain now has dozens of branches all over the country, including Portsmouth, Brighton, Crawley and Birmingham.
For now, though, it's still unclear when the restaurant will open. Signage has appeared on the Eastgate Square site, but owners at Boparan Restaurants, has not yet revealed the opening date.