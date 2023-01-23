​Ukranian refugees living in Slindon have made a plea to the government to reverse a policy meaning they have to spend £1,300 to make their cars UK-roadworthy.

​Natalia Buglak and Victoria Tereshchenko both arrived separately in the UK by car almost a year ago, after war broke out in their home country

They are both living in Slindon, and with the help of the Slindon Steering Group to Support Refugee Families, have been working hard to support themselves and their families, and make lives in a new country.

Natalia said: “We are hardworking, independent people and I did my best to start supporting myself and my son as soon as possible. I work as an independent contractor and do not claim any benefits, as well as managing to rent an apartment so as not to put any additional pressure on local services. Despite her age, Victoria’s mother spends many hours washing dishes in a hotel. For us, the UK is an expensive country and we manage to survive here thus far by the kindness of strangers, at times just managing to keep our heads above water.”

Natalia Buglak and Victoria Tereshchenko want the government to reverse a policy meaning they will have to make amendments to their Ukranian cars

In November, they were reassured their cars did not need to be registered, taxed and insured in the UK. But then, in December, they received letters to say their cars had to be UK-compliant.

Natalia said it caused great anguish and they spent a very unhappy Christmas wading through DVLA paperwork.

She added: "Then came the realisation of the cost… technical inspections, changes to number plates and speedometers as well as alterations to car lights. Even without the issue of new insurance, this would probably be around £1,300. To make matters worse, there is absolutely nothing to ensure that we will not have to pay the same amount for re-registration back in Ukraine.”

There is an online petition to urge the government to reverse this policy.

Rev Peter Dyson, from the Slindon Steering Group, said: “It is disappointing to see a system that is so complex, unfair and unnecessarily expensive. It is frustrating when those who make policy seem unaware of the solutions that are available. It is distressing to see the human effect on our local refugees who strive so hard to be independent and hard working, whilst coping with so much sadness for their homeland.”

Natalia and Victoria have asked people to sign a petition allowing Ukrainian refugees to use their cars for the same duration as the ‘Homes for Ukrainians’ scheme. To sign it, visit petition.parlimanent.uk