Slinfold Golf Club adopts hospice as official charity partner

A golf and country club near Horsham has adopted St Catherine’s Hospice as its first official charity partner of the year.

Slinfold Golf & Country Club will fundraise and provide gift-in-kind support to the Crawley hospice, supporting the charity’s mission to provide essential specialist palliative and end-of-life care for people from West Sussex and East Surrey. The cub aims to hold a variety of fundraising efforts, from taking part and volunteering at hospice-led events, to hosting their own fundraisers – which non-members as well as members can attend –such as live music nights, quizzes, craft workshops and a fireworks evening. Golf club manager Luke Blacker said: “As a club, we wanted to fundraise for a local charity that provides our community with such vital support during the most difficult times in people’s lives. St Catherine’s Hospice is a true example of that, and myself and the team can’t wait to get involved and see what we can achieve for the charity.” Hospice spokesperson Auds Stapleton said: “St Catherine’s Hospice has been supporting thousands of people of all ages and their families in the local community for over 40 years with specialist palliative and end-of-life care. We are delighted Slinfold Golf & Country Club has selected us as their first charity of the year partner and are extremely grateful for every gift, large or small, which will allow us to continue our vital work.”