The smelliest plant in the world – nicknamed the corpse flower because of its offensive odour – is currently in bloom at the royal botanic gardens at Kew.

But if you want to see the rare Titan arum, Amorphophallus titanium, you’d better be quick – it blooms for less than 48 hours.

The flower is currently housed at the Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew, which has its country arm at Wakehurst near Haywards Heath in West Sussex.

Another foul-smelling plant, the Aristolochia goldieana, is also now in flower at Kew’s Palm House – only the third time it has ever bloomed in the UK.

The first Titan arum to flower outside Sumatra was at Kew Gardens 135 years ago in 1889. During its second bloom at Kew, in 1926, Titan arum drew such large crowds that the police had to step in to keep them under control.

It can take up to 12 years for a plant to gather enough energy to produce its first flower, and subsequent flowerings take place every few years. These timings are unpredictable, meaning the chance to view a Titan arum in full bloom is rare.

Native to Tropical West Africa, Aristolochia goldieana is a vulnerable species that was first described in 1865. The scrappy-looking climber grows a couple of feet each year, and is now about four metres tall.

The foliage smells bitter and of chemicals, while the flowers are said to smell like a garbage heap in high summer.