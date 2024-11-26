Reception students in Woodpeckers and Skylarks.

It was smiles all round for Reception students at Westbourne House School in Chichester earlier this week.

Reception classes the Skylarks and the Woodpeckers were pictured outside the school’s pirate ship playground for school picture day, in between lessons with class teachers Mrs Lewis and Mrs Rogers and teaching assistants Miss Montgomery and Mrs Dacombe.

Westbourne House School, in Chichester is a co-educational day and boarding school for children aged 2 ½ to 13. Situated across 100 acres of parkland, the school emphasises outdoor learning and gives students a wide range of opportunities to foster their talents.