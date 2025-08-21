Smiley pooch at Dogs Trust Shoreham is 'waiting patiently' for loving home

Meet Luna – an eight-year-old pooch at Dogs Trust who’s been ‘waiting patiently’ for a home.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Luna is full of energy and personality, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The charity said she has ‘just as much spark as she did in her younger years’.

"Currently waiting patiently for her perfect match at Dogs Trust Shoreham, Luna is ready to bring joy, adventure, and lots of love into the right home,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

Luna. Photo: Dogs Trust

“As a dog who thrives on being active, she would best suit adopters who enjoy the great outdoors as much as she does.

"She would love to find a home with long walks in peaceful areas, fun-filled games in the garden, and plenty of mental stimulation to keep her engaged.

"While Luna is still working on building up her confidence around other dogs, she has been making great progress with her social skills and will benefit from continued support with this at home.”

Luna’s team of carers at the Sussex-based rehoming centre say they will be on-hand to support her new family every step of the way, ensuring a smooth transition and helping her settle into a steady routine.

Luna. Photo: Dogs Trust

She would love a pet-free home where she can be the centre of attention and could happily live with older, secondary-school-aged children.

She’s also seeking a family who are home most of the time to help her find her feet.

“Patience, routine, and plenty of affection will go a long way with this sweet girl,” the Dogs Trust spokesperson added.

“When the adventures are over, Luna’s softer side shines.

"A true softie at heart, she loves nothing more than curling up on the sofa next to her favourite humans or catching some rays while sunbathing in the garden.

"Once she’s built a bond, she’s affectionate, loyal, and always eager to spend time by your side.”

To learn more about Luna, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is open five days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 - 4pm.

The charity said you don’t need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt.