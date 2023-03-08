Spring turned wintry in Horsham today as snow carpeted the district.

Disruption was caused across the county amid a Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice for the whole of Sussex.

People in Horsham woke up to a light covering today (Wednesday) but warnings are being sounded that there could be more to come this afternoon (Wednesday) and into tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham residents woke up to a covering of snow across the district this morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England,” adding: “The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”

Travellers are also being warned that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled and some roads closed.