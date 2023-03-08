Heavy snow has blanketed the Midhurst and Petworth area today (March 8) causing delight to residents but also severe delays to traffic and travel.

The Midhurst and Petworth area was one of the areas that had been covered by heavy snow this morning.

From Cocking Hill, to Billingshurst and Wisborough Green, a blanket of white had surrounded the area.

Petworth House had a coat of white wrapped round it as residents woke up to snow covering most of the South Downs.

The Met Office had issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Sussex, including Midhurst, Petworth, Crawley, East Grinstead, Billingshurst among other northern parts of Sussex.

Residents have been warned by the Met Office that spells of snow could cause travel disruptions.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two cold weather which will remain in place until midnight on Thursday, March 9.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

“Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

“Power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected.”

“Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces.”

At 6am this morning (March 8), there were reports of a bus stuck at the top of Cocking Hill as the snow had caused severe delays to the transport network around the area.

Harting Hill as well as Duncton Hill were also reported to have been closed due to the snow.

Stagecoach buses from Petersfield to Midhurst were also cancelled due to the hazardous conditions on the roads.

A Met Office weather map also suggests some hail may hit parts of Sussex later on Wednesday afternoon.

Whilst no significant snowfall is currently forecast, by 4pm parts of the county are likely to see some hail and heavy rain, which will continue through much of the day.

If you took any pictures of the snow this week and would like to share them with us, send us an email at: [email protected]

1 . Snow at Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303082 Snow at Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303082 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2 . IMG-20230308-WA0001.jpg Cocking was covered with heavy snow today. Photo: Lisa Belton Photo Sales

3 . Snow at Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303082 Snow at Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303082 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4 . Snowfall in and around Billingshurst, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303081 Snowfall in and around Billingshurst, West Sussex. Pic S Robards SR2303081 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales