Local photographer Peter Norman captured these fantastic images of the full February snow moon rising over Hastings

Peter said: “Lots of haze and thin cloud spoilt the view a bit, but it was still an awesome sight.”

If you are wondering why the February full moon is referred to as the snow moon, the origins it got its name from tribes in North East America, who named it because of the heavy snow the season typically gets. It was also referred to as the hunger moon due to the scarcity of food and hard hunting conditions of the month.

The Arapaho tribe's name for February's full moon means ‘frost sparkling in the sun’.

The February snow moon rising over Hastings. Pic by Peter Norman

The full moon was on Sunday but you should still be able to admire it for a few more days, especially with the current clear skies we have.