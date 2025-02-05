Snowdrops and spring flowers star in National Garden Scheme early openings for 2025

Snowdrops and spring flowers are the stars of the show as the National Garden Scheme gets underway in 2025 with early openings.

Several gardens in West Sussex are taking part, including the award-winning Crosslands Flower Nursery in Walberton and Highdown Gardens in Worthing.

There are three dates when visitors can book for a two-hour, all-access tour of Crosslands Flower Nursery, in Barnham Lane, with its three acres of glasshouses filled to the brim with Sussex-grown alstroemeria.

Admission £10, children free. Pre-booking essential, via the NGS website. The National Garden Scheme open days are Thursday, February 20, Tuesday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 11, from 10am to 12pm. Visits for groups of 10 to 30 are also available by arrangement until March 28.

Swathes of snowdrops blanket Highdown Gardens in Worthing in spring

For snowdrops, head to Highdown Gardens in Worthing for a Snowdrop Identification tour on February 13.

Highdown Gardens were created by Sir Frederick Stern and out of all the plants he admired, arguably the snowdrop was his most beloved. Swathes of snowdrops now blanket the gardens.

The gardens are also home to rare plants and trees, many grown from seed collected by Wilson, Farrer and Kingdon-Ward. A fully-equipped glasshouse enables the propagation of this National Plant Collection and a visitor centre shares stories of the plants and people behind the gardens.

The gardens, off Littlehampton Road, are usually free to visit. On Thursday, February 13, hourly National Garden Scheme tours will be running at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, priced £8.50.

Fourth generation grower Ben Cross at Crosslands Flower Nursery in Walberton

There will also be tours on Wednesday, February 12, and a Peony Identification tour on May 1, 10am to 8pm, though these are not part of the National Garden Scheme. Visit www.highdowngardens.co.uk to book.

The NGS saw record donations in 2024 totalling £3,501,227 for charity.

Kate Harrison, West Sussex National Garden Scheme publicity officer, said: "The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.

"Our funding has also provided support to those in the gardens and health sector, along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships."

Crosslands Flower Nursery has three acres of glasshouses filled to the brim with Sussex-grown alstroemeria

The main beneficiaries were The Queen’s Nursing Institute £500,000, Marie Curie £450,000, Macmillan Cancer Support £450,000, Hospice UK £450,000, Carers Trust £350,000, Parkinson’s UK £350,000.

Gardens and health beneficiaries were: Maggie’s £122,227, Horatio’s Garden £90,000, Army Benevolent Fund £80,000, John King Brain Tumour Foundation £50,000, Cancer Help Preston £50,000, Country Trust £25,000.

Support for gardeners included: English Heritage £125,000, Perennial £100,000, National Botanic Garden of Wales £26,000, Bankside Open Spaces Trust £21,000, Professional Gardeners’ Trust £20,000, The Garden Museum £10,000.

The Community Garden Grants funded 89 new projects with a total of £232,000 in 2024. The funding supports community allotments and gardens, rehabilitation and regeneration projects, as well as gardens designed to support mental health and wellbeing, and training and development for young people.

Plant heritage expert Alex New at Highdown Gardens in Worthing

With applications launched for 2025 grants in October 2024, and a hugely generous donation of £1.5million from the Julia Rausing Trust to continue this programme over the next five years, the NGS is looking forward to supporting a fabulous new tranche of community gardens in the year ahead.