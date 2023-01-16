A ‘sociable’ company director was found dead at cliffs near Eastbourne, an inquest heard.

The inquest into the death of Ben Ling, 35, who died on June 1, 2022, was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Friday, January 13,

Mr Ling, who was born in Portsmouth, was living in Southampton with his husband and his partner’s family at the time of his death, East Sussex coroner Alan Craze heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ling’s mother, Carol, said her son ‘could be very sociable and confident’ and ‘never had a bad word to say about anyone’. His interests included zip-lining and snowboarding, she said.

Eastbourne Town Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Zainab Ali said Mr Ling’s cause of death was multiple injuries.

There was no evidence of third party involvement in My Ling’s death, police investigations supervisor Laura Rolph added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Craze reached a conclusion that the death was suicide.