Jen Graham – known as Charity Shop Girl to her 185,000+ followers on Instagram and TikTok, announced the official opening of Guild Care’s latest charity shop in Rustington on Friday (October 25).

She told the Worthing Herald: “I shop in charity shops and I'm here to hopefully remove the stigma around second-hand shopping whilst also promoting charity retail.

“I've charity shopped since I was 17 and it was my daughter who told me to start sharing my videos on TikTok. It has grown from there.

"This is my fifth time with Guild Care. They are an incredible charity and it's an hour to be here today. I've witnessed first hand what they do as a charity. It's incredible to cut the ribbon on this new Rustington shop which is amazing. I've already had a little rummage.”

As Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care now has 16 charity shops and superstores in West Sussex, from the coast to Horsham and Crawley. The funds raised help support the charity’s wide range of services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Adam Ryder, deputy retail director, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It was a long time in the making. We used to have a store in Rustington about 300 yards down the road.

"It was unfortunately very small and we couldn't provide the amount of product that we wanted for the community. That store closed for commercial reasons and we've waited quite some time of a suitable size.

"Thankfully this store came available and it's an absolute delight to be back in Rustington serving the community.

“Jen has been a wonderful supporter of Guild Care, opening all our new stores. Her brand ethos of recycling and second hand products is in line with what we want to achieve here at Guild Care – with a good quality product at affordable prices.

“We want to reduce social isolation by creating a community where people are brought out of their homes into our daytime centres, to befriend them and give advice and guidance. All the funds we make through our retail supporters fund our service."

Before visiting their latest Rustington shop, Jen Graham called in to one of Guild Care’s Creating Connections sessions to see how the funds are put to good use in the community.

Creating Connections provides a choice of social activities for people aged 65 and over, to create new friendships, enjoy hobbies, and to combat loneliness and social isolation. Activities, most of which are free to join, range from singing for fun and tai chi, to quizzes and crafts, with something to suit everyone.

Jen added: “I had the best time today hanging out at the ping pong session. Honestly, everyone was just so friendly and welcoming.

"They were all telling me how much it means to them to be able to get out of the house, see some friendly faces, and have a laugh while playing ping pong. Not everyone has that chance, and it really hit home for me.

"I can’t even imagine how tough it must be not having someone to chat with. Guild Care is doing such incredible work supporting older people in the community, and Creating Connections is making a huge difference in their lives.”

Jen also dropped in to meet members and staff at Guild Care’s Birkdale Day Service for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities where they were enjoying Halloween-themed arts & crafts. Plans are prepared for each person to support their individual aspirations, with a wide range of activities designed to increase health, wellbeing, and social connections.

Guild Care’s charity shops raise funds for these services and more, supporting more than 3,000 people each year.

The new Rustington shop marks an ‘exciting return to the village’ for Guild Care, as they move into a ‘larger premises in a more prominent location’.

It is packed with ‘high quality, pre-loved items’, an offers everything from bric a brac and homeware to clothes for all the family.

Retail area manager Darren Bamber said: "It's great to be back on the high street. We previously had a store here over the road. Now we're back here to help the community and raise more funds for Guild Care – and also raise awareness of what Guild Care does and be able to help more people."

Guild Care’s latest charity shop is at 1-2 Sterling Parade, The Street, Rustington BN16 3DR, and is now open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

1 . Social media star opens new charity shop Jen Graham, known as Charity Shop Girl on social media, cut the ribbon. Also pictured are deputy shop managers Stephanie Collins and Mark Udal Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World

2 . Social media star opens new charity shop Jen Graham, known as Charity Shop Girl on social media, officially opened the new store Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World