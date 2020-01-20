Society celebrates in style

The Seahaven Branch of The Royal Society of St George celebrated its 10th birthday with a special lunch at Seaford Golf Club.

Notable attendees included Peter Field, Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex, Joanna Cadman Chairman of The Royal Society of St George, Wing Commander Helene Gould Commanding Officer of the Sussex Wing of the RAF Cadets (ATC) and the Mayors of Peacehaven, Seaford and Telscombe.

Fify members and friends enjoyed a great lunch and speeches by the Lord Lieutenant and the Chairman of the RSSG.

A raffle raised £220 for branch funds and this was supplemented by the auction of a special bottle of English whisky from the St George’s Distillery in Norfolk.

The whisky, which had a reserve price of £100 was presented by branch member Alan Latham who had its bottle specially engraved to commemorate the event along with an RSSG branch logo.

It raised a further £130. A special birthday cake was provided by branch member Mark Brown, and this was cut by the Lord Lieutenant and the Chairman RSSG. Chairman Bob Peedle MBE circulated the list of 40 local worthwhile projects and charities that had received 66 gifts and donations since the branch’s formation ten years ago.