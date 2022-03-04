‘Soggy hero’ swims out into lake to free gull tangled in fishing line

The bird was taken to the RSPCA’s Mallydams Woods Wildlife Centre before being released into the wild at Pett Level this week.

RSPCA Inspector Dave Grant was called to Singleton Lake, Ashford, on February 2 to reports of a gull tangled in fishing line.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More news: Pictures show drugs and cash seized in Hastings crime blitz

The bird being rescued SUS-220403-123541001

He said: “When we arrived we could see the black headed gull who was tangled in the fishing line hanging from a tree in the middle of the lake.

“I swam out to carefully untangle the bird and then swam him to shore where my colleague removed all of the line and boxed him up safely.”

Animal rescue officer Tina Nash, who went to assist, said: “Dave was a soggy hero! He even swam back into the middle of the lake to remove as much of the line as possible.”

The rescued gull SUS-220403-123551001

The gull was then taken to Mallydams for X-rays and rehabilitation.

He was kept in for monitoring as he was displaying signs of a dropped wing but, after almost a month in RSPCA care receiving care, he was cleared for release.

Mallydams staff released him at Pett Level on Monday (February 28).

The RSPCA said discarded fishing litter can be very hazardous to wildlife and the RSPCA receives around 3,000 calls each year about animals affected by angling litter.

Incidents include birds swallowing fishing hooks and entanglements in fishing line, often leading to death.

The RSPCA said water birds are the most affected with the species with the highest numbers of calls being swans, followed by geese, ducks and gulls.

In the hope of preventing future casualties, those who enjoy fishing are being reminded of the dangers that are posed to wildlife from discarded equipment and encouraged to follow the Angling Trust’s Take 5 campaign and make use of the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme to dispose of their waste tackle and line.