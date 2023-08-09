Some Eastbourne residents left without water due to burst pipe

Some residents in an area of Eastbourne have been left without water because of a burst water main.

At 6.22am this morning (Wednesday, August 9) South East Water said it was working to repair a burst water main by Larkspur Drive in the Langney area of the town.

The AA said the road has been closed in both directions between Briar Place and Bembridge Road due to the burst water main.

A South East Water spokesperson added: "We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing low water pressure or no water at the moment. This has been caused by a burst water main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can.

"We have managed to redirect some water so most customers will have their supplies return, however a small number nearer the burst will still be without supply.”

The repair is more complicated than normal as South East Water need to remove a lamp post to get access to the main, according to the company.

The spokesperson said: “We are working with the local Highways department to assist with this. As soon as the repairs have been completed your water will return to normal. We can't say just yet how long this will take but please rest assured we're doing everything we can to get you back up and running as soon as possible.”

South East Water’s distribution manager Ben Hewes said as soon as the burst happened a technician was sent to investigate and the company’s repair teams are now on site and working to fix the pipe.

He added: “We have redirected water around our network of pipes in the area restoring water supplies and pressure to as many people as possible, however 33 properties are without water while repairs take place.

“It is expected that repairs will be completed during the afternoon and tap water supplies [will be] restored.”

